Aviva PLC Has $510,000 Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,488 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Carlyle Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,604,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,945,000 after purchasing an additional 441,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 332,533 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.