Aviva PLC Has $524,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IES were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.92, for a total value of $20,752,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,801,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,720,389.76. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,127 shares of company stock worth $53,376,290. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $442.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.21 and a 200-day moving average of $327.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

