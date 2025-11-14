Aviva PLC Has $545,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,374,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of CELH stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Celsius from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.