Aviva PLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $591.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $625.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,416.24. This represents a 63.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,455.55. This represents a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,211 shares of company stock valued at $74,459,958. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

