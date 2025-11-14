Aviva PLC Invests $502,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 759.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5,815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 70,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,519,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI stock opened at $398.45 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $427.81. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

