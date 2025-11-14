Aviva PLC Invests $504,000 in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after purchasing an additional 288,201 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $572,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price target on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.84. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

