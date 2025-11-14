Aviva PLC Invests $514,000 in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $332.82 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $342.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.