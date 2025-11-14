Aviva PLC Invests $521,000 in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Aviva PLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 61.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,256. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 187,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,329.36. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,027 shares of company stock worth $1,466,943. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

YOU stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

