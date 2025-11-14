Aviva PLC Invests $526,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 821.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 463,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 412,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,946,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,924.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

