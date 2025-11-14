Aviva PLC Invests $541,000 in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 167.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 3.0%

Brinker International stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.