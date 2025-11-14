Aviva PLC Invests $558,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,587.74. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

