Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.