Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Laureate Education $LAUR

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.