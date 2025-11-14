Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

