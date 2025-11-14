Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,599,000 after acquiring an additional 487,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 341,517 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

