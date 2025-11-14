Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,055.40. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,895 shares of company stock worth $4,018,530. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.