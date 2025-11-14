Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after buying an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 144.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $28,989,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,121.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

