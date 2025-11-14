Aviva PLC Purchases New Stake in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after buying an additional 199,715 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

Primerica Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.15. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,057.80. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

