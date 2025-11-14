Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 16,891 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,013,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 146.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,657 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.51. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $158,579.25. Following the sale, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

