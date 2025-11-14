Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 4,757 Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,685,000 after purchasing an additional 903,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,580,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 174.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,329,000 after purchasing an additional 473,608 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 113.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,970,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $16,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $976,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

