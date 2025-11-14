Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 80,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,591,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.5%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

