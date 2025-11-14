Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

