Aviva PLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Crane $CR

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $185.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

