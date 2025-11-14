Aviva PLC Sells 17,723 Shares of Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 141,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 160.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 234,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $14.89 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

