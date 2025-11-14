Aviva PLC Sells 3,348 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,233,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $43.47 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.The business had revenue of $301.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

