Aviva PLC Sells 37,595 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $177.42 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

