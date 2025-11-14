Aviva PLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 807,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 754,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 125,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,582,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,135,998.60. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $790,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,920.32. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 411,163 shares of company stock worth $20,448,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

