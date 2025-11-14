Aviva PLC Sells 5,925 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,665.50. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $242,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,646.62. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,387 shares of company stock worth $4,417,721. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 41.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BBW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

