Aviva PLC Sells 7,805 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Onespan by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Onespan Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 24.90%. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onespan

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,805.48. The trade was a 148.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

