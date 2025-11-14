Aviva PLC Sells 795 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $897.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $851.07 and its 200 day moving average is $660.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total value of $5,033,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,454,778.68. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $15,242,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

