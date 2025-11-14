Aviva PLC Sells 818 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Aviva PLC cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut MarketAxess from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.5%

MKTX opened at $174.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $269.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.70%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

