Aviva PLC Sells 959 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 126.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,082.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $165.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $190.27.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

