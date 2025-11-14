Aviva PLC Takes $512,000 Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,166,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,306,000 after acquiring an additional 375,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,009,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,891,000 after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,037.50. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

