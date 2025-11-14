Aviva PLC Takes $549,000 Position in Genpact Limited $G

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Genpact by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 149.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,501,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,099,000 after buying an additional 203,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NYSE:G opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

