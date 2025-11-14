Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 936,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1,394.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in Blue Bird by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 328,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,838 shares of company stock worth $2,381,286 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

