Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 735 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 623 to GBX 687 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 705.50.

Aviva Stock Up 1.9%

LON:AV opened at GBX 692.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.79.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 21.70 EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Agius bought 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, for a total transaction of £49,749.72. Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £119,254.66. Insiders have acquired 33,020 shares of company stock worth $21,008,500 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

