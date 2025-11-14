Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Boosts Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $442,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $503.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

