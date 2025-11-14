Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $426.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.01 and its 200 day moving average is $385.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.