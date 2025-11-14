Baker Steel Resources’ (BSRT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Baker Steel Resources Price Performance

Baker Steel Resources stock opened at GBX 74.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.90. The company has a market capitalization of £79.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. Baker Steel Resources has a one year low of GBX 43 and a one year high of GBX 79.50.

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Steel Resources had a negative net margin of 4,723.70% and a positive return on equity of 134.51%.

Baker Steel Resources Company Profile

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

