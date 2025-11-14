Baker Steel Resources’ (BSRT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRTFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Baker Steel Resources Price Performance

Baker Steel Resources stock opened at GBX 74.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.90. The company has a market capitalization of £79.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. Baker Steel Resources has a one year low of GBX 43 and a one year high of GBX 79.50.

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Baker Steel Resources had a negative net margin of 4,723.70% and a positive return on equity of 134.51%.

Baker Steel Resources Company Profile

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

