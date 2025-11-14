Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 3,939 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

