Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 97,879 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,206,000 after acquiring an additional 404,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,695 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,498,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 666,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,434,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

