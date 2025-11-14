Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $703,072.29. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.