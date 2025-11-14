Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maplebear alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CART opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.