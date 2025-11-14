Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.75 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2%

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.25%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.