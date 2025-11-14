Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.86 Million Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 183.63%.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 360 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

