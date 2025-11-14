Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10,869.6% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

