Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after buying an additional 1,871,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,650,000 after acquiring an additional 59,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $173.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

