Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,343 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

BBCA stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

