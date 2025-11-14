Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,142 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Unity Software worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 57.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,215.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $37.18 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $103,481.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,053.50. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,440,899 shares of company stock valued at $103,666,058 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.