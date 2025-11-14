Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Virtu Financial worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

